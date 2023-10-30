6 WWE Superstars revealed to be a part of big plans for Intercontinental Championship - Reports

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He recently surpassed the Honky Tonk Man's record reign of 454 days as champion, cementing his legacy in the promotion.

As the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has defended his title against WWE Superstars such as Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre and many more. While there is no clear challenger for Gunther, it seems like WWE will be looking to identify the next steps for the champion.

A report from BWE addressed what WWE's plans are for the Intercontinental Championship. According to the report, the WWE Universe can expect a big build to begin for Gunther, identifying his next challenger.

Who will step up to Gunther?

In addition to the rumor, BWE also listed down six WWE Superstars who are reported to be the frontrunners to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championships. The names revealed by the source are Ivar, Bronson Reed, The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Chad Gable.

Are these Superstars ready?

Did Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship during WWE's European tour?

Gunther is in the midst of what looks like an unstoppable reign as Intercontinental Champion. He recently passed the 500-day mark as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

As champion, the Ring General defends his title wherever he goes. He most recently defended his championship against Bronson Reed in Germany. The champion prevailed on multiple occasions while building Reed as a formidable contender.

Before his Euro tour, Gunther was in India. In the Asian subcontinent, he defended his Intercontinental Championship against hometown hero Shanky. The two Superstars put on an entertaining match with a lot of back and forth, with Gunther walking out with the Title.

It will be interesting to see who steps up and dethrones Gunther when the time comes as the Ring General seems unstoppable at the moment.

Who would you like to see end Gunther's reign? Sound off in the comments section below

