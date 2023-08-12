7-time WWE Champion set to return to the company ahead of Royal Rumble with a change in character - Reports

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events in WWE. Not only does it determine who will main-event WrestleMania, but it also kick-starts the 'Mania season. The company always tried to bring the big guns back during this period and, as per reports The Beast Incarnate will be returning ahead of Royal Rumble next year.

Brock Lesnar was defeated by Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. Lesnar had been the heel during the program and continued to torment The American Nightmare for months. However, Lesnar is back to being a babyface after he hugged Rhodes following their match, and will likely return as a babyface character.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar will be out of action following SummerSlam. While he is slated to return ahead of Royal Rumble as a babyface, he could be called in ahead of time if they need him for the Saudi Arabia show in November.

''As of right now, he put Rhodes over clean, shook his hand, turned himself back babyface in doing so, and the plan is for him to return on the television building up the Royal Rumble and from there going to WrestleMania. Although I could see him returning for the November Saudi Arabia show even if today that isn’t the plan, or if there is an injury, he’s always there if they need a program.'' said Meltzer

Brock Lesnar was injured during his match at WWE SummerSlam

After enduring a savage thrashing from Brock Lesnar, The American Nightmare defiantly rose, winning in their third encounter. In the aftermath of this intense clash, the 46-year-old icon extended his approval to Cody Rhodes, grasping his hand and embracing him in a heartfelt gesture. Unfortunately, Lesnar was allegedly injured during the match:

“Lesnar, who was injured early in the match where he put over Cody Rhodes, was at one point advertised for stuff later this year," said Dave Meltzer

Brock Lesnar's defeat at SummerSlam has put an end to his feud with Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see who the former seven-time WWE Champion will face when he makes his return to the company as a babyface.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?