75-year-old veteran reportedly headed to SmackDown for WWE Draft 2023

WWE is gearing up for one of the biggest events on weekly television with the return of the Draft that will change the landscape of the company. According to a new report, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long will be at the upcoming event.

In 2017, Teddy Long entered the illustrious WWE Hall of Fame after working with the company for decades. Long's most notable work with the company was as the General Manager of SmackDown, which went on for years before the promotion ended the role of an on-screen authority figure.

According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is scheduled to be in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday for SmackDown. It will be interesting to see in what capacity the former General Manager can be used for the upcoming event.

Previously, Teddy Long has made sporadic appearances for the company after retiring from the iconic position. It is possible that Long will be at the show to make another sporadic appearance.

Pretty Deadly is reportedly set to appear on SmackDown for WWE Draft 2023

Last year, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson made their way to the developmental brand in the United States and started working in the tag team division. Pretty Deadly later won the NXT Tag Team Championships and established themselves as a top team.

Last week, the duo seemingly ended their run on the developmental brand when The Family sent them packing away after a Trunk match at Spring Breakin'. Fans are expecting new faces, and the Draft could possibly deliver it.

According to a recent report, Pretty Deadly is headed to the main roster for WWE Draft 2023. Currently, there is no word on whether the deadly duo will get drafted to RAW or SmackDown.

Previously, another stated that the company has plans to bring them to Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see when the charismatic duo will make their main roster debut.

