82-year-old legend spotted at recent WWE show

The latest reports suggest that an 82-year-old wrestling legend was present backstage at this week's WWE NXT.

Beyond the buzz of CM Punk's backstage presence, whispers of another legendary name echoed through the Performance Center on December 12.

The Best in the World attended last night's white and gold brand and gave feedback to talents after their matches. Interestingly, the 45-year-old star wasn't just the only veteran in Orlando.

As per PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. visited NXT's taping at the Performance Center accompanied by his wife Marti Funk. The 82-year-old legend etched his name in wrestling's tapestry with over 50 years of global ring wisdom.

He has wrestled in every major arena, from the Stamford-based promotion and WCW to NJPW and NWA, leaving an incredible mark on the industry. The Hall of Famer's boots last danced in the Tokyo exhibition five years ago, but his impact in the industry remains a vibrant roar.

What happened on WWE NXT in the closing moments?

On the latest episode of NXT, Trick Williams appeared in front of the fans to address his win in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

He beat Dijak, Tyler Bate, Bron Breakker, and Josh Briggs in the Men's Survivor Challenge match. With this win, the 29-year-old star has earned a shot at the NXT Championship and will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the gold at New Year's Evil on January 2.

Hence, Williams and The Mad Russian shared a gesture of respect ahead of their title bout. However, Carmelo Hayes disrupted the moment, and the two stars were unpleasant with it.

Melo accused Dragunov of attacking him on this week's NXT and Trick Williams a few weeks ago. The former North American Champion then tried to snatch the NXT title from The Mad Russian but accidentally hit Williams. Only time will tell who actually blindsided the duo of Williams & Melo on NXT.

What did you think of the WWE Hall of Famer attending NXT this week? Sound off in the comments section below.