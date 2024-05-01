A trade or two is expected to take place following WWE Draft 2024 - Reports

The WWE Draft comes with several surprises as superstars land on different brands with new storylines. According to a recent report, a trade or two is expected to take place before this year's Draft goes into full effect.

WWE Draft 2024 is now in the books. A few superstars switched brands and some performers from the NXT brand received their main roster call-ups. However, more changes are expected to take place following the two-night event.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, the Stamford-based company was pleased with the two-night event and its results. However, following the 2024 WWE Draft, a trade or two is expected to take place before the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, which is scheduled after Backlash France.

"Sources indicate that WWE is generally pleased with the draft results and how everything played out on TV. I’ve been told they didn’t want too much high level shuffling as they were satisfied with the pre-draft breakdowns at the top of the card. It’s worth mentioning that a trade or two is expected before Monday’s 'roster-locking' deadline," The report stated.

It will be interesting to see which superstars could switch brands in the coming week.

Two major superstars were traded after WWE Payback 2023

WWE Draft is not the only way for superstars to move to a different brand in the Stamford-based promotion. A few years ago, Rey Mysterio quit Monday Night RAW following an attack from Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Instead of quitting the company, Triple H offered the star a spot on Friday Night SmackDown. Last year, Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW after leaving The Bloodline and the blue brand.

The Yeet Master was traded to the red brand and he started his career as a singles star away from his family. Later, Nick Aldis cashed in on the exchange and picked Kevin Owens for Friday Night SmackDown in the coming month.

The full effect of the recently concluded Draft will take place on Monday after Backlash France.