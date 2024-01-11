Absent star who hasn't wrestled in 1526 days is still with WWE - Reports

A superstar who hasn't wrestled in more than four years is reportedly still under contract with WWE.

Bo Dallas was released by World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2021. The release ended his 13-year run with the company. Dallas was later rumored to be the mysterious Uncle Howdy who worked with Bray Wyatt on TV for a brief period in 2022-23.

As per a new report by PWInsider, Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE even though he hasn't made an appearance on TV for about a year.

Dallas hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring for quite some time now

The last time Bo Dallas wrestled was way back in late 2019. He competed in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at a live event. He remained inactive for a long time following the match and was finally let go in April 2021. He later made his return and reportedly donned the character of Uncle Howdy.

Last year, Bo Dallas appeared on Hannibal TV and hinted at something big in the future for him and Bray Wyatt. Check out his comments below:

"But now, we're back to a point where we can meet up again and do something we've always wanted to do. I think that's what we always wanted, but we wanted to prove ourselves first. Together, the sky is the limit. Watch out! Even now, we talk once a week, a couple of times a week. He called me right before I came here. But we talk quite a bit." [2:55 - 3:40]

It remains to be seen if Bo Dallas ever makes a return to TV. He did quite well for himself during his run in NXT and is a former NXT Champion. On the main roster, Dallas was mostly used as a mid-card act and won the RAW Tag Team Titles on one occasion, with Curtis Axel.

