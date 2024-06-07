Absent WWE star was considered for a title match- Reports

WWE has several stars on the injured list and waiting to return to the square circle. According to a new report, the company considered bringing Raquel Rodriguez as Roxanne Perez's opponent for Battleground 2024.

Raquel Rodriguez has been absent from weekly television for a while. However, the star is no stranger to championship gold as she's won titles on several occasions across all brands in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE considered Raquel Rodriguez a possible challenger to Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground 2024.

However, a deal with TNA was made, and Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace became Perez's next challenger for the event. It will be interesting to see when Rodriguez returns to the promotion.

Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace will have her third match for WWE after she first appeared on the scene during the Women's Royal Rumble in Florida. It will be interesting to see which star leaves with the NXT Women's Championship.

Raquel Rodriguez was last seen on RAW after WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

A few years ago, Raquel Rodriguez received her main roster call-up and joined Friday Night SmackDown under Vince McMahon's regime. The star received a new theme, gimmick, and name and worked on the brand for the coming months.

Later, Triple H's new regime took over, and Rodriguez won championship gold on multiple occasions. The star was also heavily featured in the women's division, as she went head-to-head against Rhea Ripley.

Earlier this year, Raquel Rodriguez revealed that she had been battling Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. The star's appearance on weekly television was reduced, and she was removed from the internal list due to her ongoing health issues.

However, she did compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which was won by Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. She also had a quick match against Chelsea Green on Monday Night Raw before her hiatus.

