  • Absent WWE Superstar spotted backstage on RAW - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 12, 2025 19:30 GMT
A still from Monday Night RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A former champion who has been absent from WWE programming for several months was reportedly spotted backstage last night on RAW. The star competed last on the red brand earlier this year in March.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate was backstage at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada, last night for Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old has reportedly cut his hair short and reverted to his older look.

Tyler Bate returned to in-ring action on the March 31 edition of Monday Night RAW at The O2 arena in London following his recovery from a torn pectoral muscle. He reunited with Pete Dunne to lock horns with The New Day in a tag team match. Unfortunately, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ruined the New Catch Republic's homecoming and secured the win.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate also competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2025 on the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania 41, which Carmelo Hayes won. The two stars have since wrestled a handful of matches on WWE Main Event but have yet to make appearances on either RAW or SmackDown.

Tyler Bate opened up about his WWE main roster debut

Tyler Bate made his WWE main roster debut alongside his teammate Butch (aka Pete Dunne) on the January 5, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The two defeated Pretty Deadly in a traditional tag team match.

Speaking in a video posted by WWE on TNT Sport, Tyler Bate claimed that he got to know about his main roster debut the same week it happened. The English star opined that the stars aligned perfectly for him and Butch to join forces. You can check out his comments by clicking here.

"I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump," he said.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are allegedly the third and fourth El Grande Americano to show up on Monday Night RAW, respectively. It will be fascinating to see what plans WWE has for the two English stars in the weeks ahead.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Edited by Ankit Verma
WWE
