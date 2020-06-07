Adam Cole has reportedly signed new multi-year WWE contract

NXT Champion Adam Cole's contract status has been in the news lately.

Adam Cole will defend his NXT Championship against the Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Champion Adam Cole has been in headlines recently due to several reasons. While one of them was him recently completing 365 days as the NXT Champion - the longest in the history of the brand, another major one was his contract status with WWE.

After several rumors on his WWE contract expiring in August of this year and him not having re-signed, Rajah is now reporting that the rumors are false and Adam Cole has already signed a new multi-year contract with WWE last year.

In an update to a recent headline that indicated that Adam Cole’s contract is set to expire this summer and that he hasn’t come to any agreement with WWE on a new deal with the possibility that he might jump to AEW, this report is actually false. I heard from multiple sources that Cole actually signed a three-year contract with WWE sometime last year, meaning he is going to be with the company for at least another two years and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Here’s the deal. As NXT Champion, I have never settled or gotten comfortable. But there are certain days where you have to sit back and smell the roses. Today is one of those days. I am the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. And that’s #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/WQ9gaVXI2g — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2020

WWE recently released several Superstars from their contracts as a cost-cutting measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. With the likes of The Revival, Matt Hardy, and Luke Harper joining All Elite Wrestling, the company would surely not want to lose another huge name in Adam Cole to their rivals.

Adam Cole (Bay Bay) signed with WWE in 2017 and made his NXT debut on August 19 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III attacking the then NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre. He soon formed the Undisputed Era with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, who were later joined by Roderick Strong.

Adam Cole has continuously been on top of the NXT roster since his debut and has won every possible title on the brand. Other than the NXT Championship, Adam Cole has held the NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship as well, making him the second NXT Triple Crown Champion after Johnny Gargano. He also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament in 2018 with fellow Undisputed Era member Kyle O'Reilly.

Adam Cole has constantly delivered amazing matches with several opponents, winning the hearts of the fans even as a heel. The Panama City Playboy won the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXV by defeating Johnny Gargano. He has also appeared on the main roster on a few occasions, including the 2019 Survivor Series PPV, and as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble.

Adam Cole is all set to defend his NXT Championship against the Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a unique Backlot Brawl with the added stipulation that if he retains, then Dream won't be allowed to challenge for the NXT title as long as it remains with Adam Cole. The NXT Champion recently spoke about his upcoming title defense and ensured the fans that it'll be a spectacle.

"So, there's a part of me that is a little bit worried, but truthfully the fact is, I have wrestled The Velveteen Dream before. I have defended the NXT Championship against The Velveteen Dream before, and I beat him. This time, we are in a Backlot Brawl, so obviously that throws a giant wrench in the plans.

I know that bell-to-bell nobody can beat me when the NXT Championship is on the line, but this match is so different. I can promise the WWE Universe this match will be unlike anything they have ever seen before, this Sunday. It's gonna be a spectacle. It's gonna be something that everybody wants to tune in for."

It is interesting to note that Adam Cole's real-life girlfriend Britt Baker works with All Elite Wrestling and she had recently mentioned that she would love to see him mix-it-up with the Young Bucks, Kenny, and Cody, leading to speculations of Adam Cole jumping ship to AEW.

“It’s all one huge giant family. I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again.”

Adam Cole has previously been spotted in AEW's parties with his girlfriend Britt Baker and has some close friends in the promotion. He was a member of the infamous Bullet Club with them before being kicked out of it by Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor's co-produced War of the Worlds tour in 2017.

While nothing is officially confirmed on Adam Cole's WWE contract, his fans are eager to know what the future holds for him. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation.