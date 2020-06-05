Adam Cole has reportedly still not signed a new contract, update on his WWE future amid AEW links

Adam Cole's current WWE contract will reportedly end soon.

The WWE will hope to retain the face of NXT as he has been linked to AEW.

Will Adam Cole re-sign with WWE or reunite with his former Bullet Club teammates in AEW?

WrestlingInc has released an exclusive report in which details regarding Adam Cole's contract and future in the company have been revealed. The NXT Champion's current WWE contract reportedly comes to an end in August, and as things stand, he has not signed a new deal with WWE.

Adam Cole's status has been a matter of intense speculation in recent weeks as he has been linked with a possible move to AEW. The speculation came to the fore after his girlfriend - top AEW Star Britt Baker commented on the possibility of seeing him reunite with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page in All Elite Wrestling.

The leader of the Undisputed Era was part of The Bullet Club with Kenny Omega, Adam Page and The Young Bucks in NJPW, and Baker teased a reunion during her interview with Tony Schiavone on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

She said:

"They're all one huge, giant family, and I hope there is a day, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in a ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody. It'll all come full circle, and we can all be one giant, happy family."

Will Adam Cole extend his contract with WWE?

Adam Cole is the face of NXT, and it would be highly unlikely to see him leave the WWE at this stage in his career. WrestlingInc's report went on to state that if Adam Cole does end up re-signing with the company, he will probably get called up to RAW or SmackDown by the fall.

WWE officials would ideally try and convince Adam Cole to extend his stay in the company by offering him a lucrative contract which could also include a significant pay hike.

However, if Adam Cole turns down the offer, he could be a free agent, and the stage could then be set for him to debut at the AEW All Out show, which is scheduled to take place in September.

Adam Cole, as stated earlier, is the biggest Superstar on the Black and Gold brand. The Undisputed Era may be nearing the end of their NXT tenure, and a new contract along with the option of call-up could seal the deal when it comes to WWE's efforts in holding on to Adam Cole.

We'll keep you updated on Adam Cole's contract status.