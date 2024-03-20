Additional backstage feedback on promising young star; described as a future WWE champion - Reports

The NXT roster is undoutbedly loaded with several young men and women who harbout the potential to become future world champions and main eventers in WWE. One of them is the current North American Champion Oba Femi.

Since arriving, the Nigerian has lit up the developmental brand with his enthralling performances, and has quickly developed a fanbase who call themselves "Oba Feminists." He went on to win the NXT Breakout Tournament and cashed in his contract on Dragon Lee to capture the North American Title.

It was previously reported by Fightful Select that NXT officials have been very impressed with Oba Femi since he won the title. Additionally, a source noted that he is expected to do big things in the company, and that the higher ups view him as a future main roster champion.

Fightful Select also reported that NXT officials have been taken aback by Oba Femi's development in the short time that he has been on TV. The latter was commonly described as a "total package" backstage. One source noted that WWE sees the 25-year-old star as a source of untapped potential. However, there are currently no plans to move him to the main roster despite his growing popularity.

Expand Tweet

Oba Femi could defend his North American Championship in a Triple Threat match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Oba Femi was called out by Josh Briggs. Dijak also joined the party, and the three men exchanged words in the ring before getting into a brawl. Briggs and Dijak made it clear that they both want the North American Championship.

Expand Tweet

It's possible that they could get the match at NXT Stand and Deliver by facing Oba Femi in a Triple Threat match for the coveted title. They teased a Triple Threat match on NXT this week, and it wouldn't be shocking if the bout gets made official for the upcoming premium live event.

Poll : Do you think Oba Femi is a future WWE Champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion