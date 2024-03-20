WWE newcomer receiving high praise - Reports

A young WWE Superstar has shown the wrestling world what he is capable of, and officials backstage reportedly believe he is a future champion on the main roster.

The superstar in question is Oba Femi, who is the reigning NXT North American Champion. Femi has proven to be an outstanding talent and has displayed a ton of charisma during his time on the developmental brand.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, NXT officials have been very impressed with Oba Femi's performance since he captured the NXT North American Championship. The source told Fightful that the Nigerian star is expected to have a great run on the main roster and is viewed as a potential future World Champion.

Oba Femi has put together an impressive reign as NXT North American Champion. In recent weeks, the 25-year-old star has defeated Lexis King, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen to retain the title.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims fan favorite has "lost his shine"

The company is getting set for WrestleMania 40, but a popular superstar is not involved in a major angle when heading into the show. LA Knight battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last year, but has fallen out of the title picture since the match.

The veteran will be in action against AJ Styles in a singles match at The Show of Shows next month. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that Knight has lost some of his momentum.

Russo pitched a ladder match for the United States Championship with both Styles and Knight invovled. However, the promotion announced that Logan Paul will be defending the title in a Triple Threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at the premium live event.

"I feel as you are sitting here talking about him, I feel like he [LA Knight] has lost his shine. And Logan Paul, bro Logan Paul is money man. Logan Paul is money. You gotta write that bro, that's money." [From 07:37 onwards]

WWE is constantly looking for the superstars who connect with the fans the most. Oba Femi has all the tools to be successful and is off to a great start.