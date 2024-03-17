3 possible reasons why Nick Aldis announced a triple threat match for Logan Paul's title at WWE WrestleMania 40

Many high-profile matches on the WrestleMania 40 card will feature SmackDown Superstar. One of these matches was announced on the last edition of WWE SmackDown. Last Friday, Nick Aldas revealed that Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match.

Ever since WrestleMania 37, Logan Paul has been involved in many premium live events. His transition into the industry while learning the ropes at the same time within the last three years has been very impressive. Last year, he faced Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows in a losing effort.

This week, Logan Paul was not at all pleased with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis' announcement. With that said, let's take a look at a few possible reasons why the stipulation was set for the title match at WrestleMania 40.

Below are three reasons why Aldis booked a triple threat match for the US Title at WrestleMania XL.

#3. To reduce the pressure on Randy Orton

Randy Orton's back injury has been a hot topic for discussion in the wrestling industry over the last two years.

The 43-year-old returned at Survivor Series prepared to face the people who put him out of in-ring action for one and a half years. He confronted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but by this time, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had other rivals wanting to challenge him. This led to a fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble.

The Viper is actively competing and making SmackDown appearances, however, his premium live event feuds seem to feature multiple competitors. In February, while competing at Elimination Chamber, The Viper kept nursing his lower back every time he hit someone with an RKO and fell on the mat. This raised much concern from fans.

During his recovery period, Orton cited that some medical officials mentioned that an early retirement could be in his future. At WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton will face Logan Paul and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship. Owens' addition could take some pressure off Orton and help him deliver a safe match.

#2. Kevin Owens finally gets his title rematch at WrestleMania 40

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul have a longstanding history. It trickled down since WrestleMania 37 when the YouTuber was Sami Zayn's guest for the premiere of his documentary.

Paul participated in KO's victory celebration before getting hit with a Stunner. Nearly three years later, The Maverick saw his window for revenge and soon ignited a feud with the former Universal Champion. Their clash for the United States Title at the Royal Rumble this year ended via DQ when Owens was unable to hide the brass knuckles after hitting the champion with them.

Since then, every time the two stars met on SmackDown, they would taunt or attempt to roast each other. Logan Paul found two new allies in Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The heel duo would help Paul and do his dirty work for him. Kevin Owens formed a brief alliance with Randy Orton, which enabled him to get a one-up on the young star. Even though the US Title match at 'Mania is a triple threat, expect Owens and Orton to inflict a brutal beatdown on The Maverick.

#1. Increasing the challenge for Logan Paul's title defense at The Show of Shows

Despite not being liked by the majority of the WWE Universe, Logan Paul has managed to succeed in his wrestling run. He re-signed with the company a couple of years ago and proved his worth and in-ring skills.

He progressed to create multiple viral moments while competing against matches against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Paul has competed in the men's Royal Rumble match and was even featured in a high-flying bout against Ricochet at SummerSlam. The Maverick defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel last year.

Following their Royal Rumble match, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul kept crossing paths. Owens was out with a vengeance to win another title shot. During the promotion for the Elimination Chamber in Australia, Logan Paul bumped into Randy Orton, but the two did not hit things off. The Viper set his sights on Paul and sent a clear statement when he attacked KSI on SmackDown.

So far in his WWE run, Logan Paul has competed in the 30-man Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber match and tag team matches. However, his upcoming WrestleMania 40 title defense will be the first time he will compete in a triple-threat match, creating a challenge for him to showcase his worth in the squared circle.

