After Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai, 4 more WWE stars released suddenly before SmackDown; star confirms heartbreaking cut - Reports

Braun Strowman has been released by WWE, and he's not the only one. Several superstars have been recently notified that they are no longer with the company. Another star has also confirmed the news.

Ad

Earlier tonight, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Kayden Karter, and Katana Chance were released. Cora Jade has also been released from the company. Now, reports from PWInsider and Fightful Select indicate more stars have been released.

In a new report, it has been stated that Riley Osborne, Gigi Dolin, and Eddy Thorpe have also been removed from their deals with WWE NXT. Also released is Jakara Jackson. Until this week's episode of the developmental brand's show, Jackson was teamed with Lash Legend, but the stars have now been separated.

Ad

Trending

With these four stars also being cut from the roster after the shocking releases of Braun Strowman and other names, it may not be the end of it already. More releases are expected at this time, and we will be updating you as and when they happen.

Gigi Dolin commented on the release from the company, saying that she would be free to work elsewhere. She wrote:

"Officially free to work in 30 days [email protected] 🥀."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Post-WrestleMania is a time when WWE often lets stars go for cost-cutting reasons, and that seems to be what is happening right now. More updates are expected throughout SmackDown and even after. The coming hours should shed more light.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More