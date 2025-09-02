  • home icon
  AJ Lee's WWE return date seemingly revealed - Reports

By Phillipa Marie

Modified Sep 02, 2025 18:35 GMT

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 02, 2025 18:35 GMT
It
It's finally happening (Image credit: WWE.com)

AJ Lee has become the hottest topic in WWE over the past few days after it was made clear that CM Punk is now in need of some backup to counter Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

It's been more than a decade since Lee chose to retire from WWE, and she hasn't wrestled since. That being said, it seems the company has now steered the story in a direction where not having the former Divas Champion as the end result would be the wrong decision.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently noted that Wrestlepalooza looks like it is going to be stacked with the return of Brock Lesnar, and it seems that Lee's return for the show would be perfect.

Meltzer even suggested that a deal with Lee could already be in place for WWE to take the story in the direction they have, since there is no other alternative.

"I gotta think that they’re not going this far without the [AJ Lee] deal already made," Meltzer said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Lee's return could tie directly into the CM Punk and Seth Rollins feud, especially after Becky Lynch joined The Vision at Clash in Paris. While Wrestlepalooza seems to be a perfect place for the former Divas Champion to return, Meltzer added that he could confirm the exact date of AJ's comeback.

Meanwhile, the veteran journalist praised the Punk and Lynch segment on RAW as "outstanding," and added that it raised the stakes for a potential AJ Lee return "way bigger than I would've thought otherwise."

AJ Lee's return would top off WWE Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza will be WWE's first premium live event on ESPN, and it's clear that they want to make an impression in the same way that WWE RAW's move to Netflix was a major affair for the company in January.

IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer has already been announced for the PLE, with a new Women's World Champion definitely set to be crowned after Naomi vacated her title when she announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago.

AJ Lee has refused a return or even an appearance for WWE for more than a decade, so her return would be one of the biggest the company has ever created.

