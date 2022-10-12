WWE reportedly looking to add female star into AJ Styles' stable

It has been reported that WWE may be looking to add a female superstar to the ranks of AJ Styles' group, the OC, to combat the threat of the Judgment Day.

This past week on RAW, the Phenomenal One was reunited with his former Bullet Club and OC teammates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who made their WWE returns after being released from the company in April 2020. The trio went toe-to-toe with the three male members of Judgment Day, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

To further combat the villainous group, a recent report from Xero News suggested that WWE may soon be adding a female star to the fray for the OC to take out The Judgment Day's eradicator, Rhea Ripley.

"This year for Survivor Series. Alongside this WWE is looking to do. Judgement Day vs The OC and a mystery female. These are both very early pitches," tweeted Xero News.

One female star who may be added to the mix is former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. after it was announced that she would be taking on the Judgment Day alongside Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles at two live events in Mexico on October 29 and 30.

Ex-WWE writer does not think AJ Styles' and OC's reunion will excite casual wrestling fans

Although many are aware of AJ's history in Japan and the iconic stable Bullet Club, there is a strong contingency of WWE supporters who are unaware of his time spent there.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that casual wrestling fans would not have understood the history behind Monday's dramatic segment.

"I'm going to go back to the casual audience. We're getting into that Bullet Club stuff that the casual audience knows nothing about," said Russo. "So Anderson and Gallows coming back, the casual fan is not excited about that bro. The fans you have are. The fans that know the history of the Bullet Club with Finn are. The casuals don't know none of that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

While some WWE fans may not be aware of AJ and Finn's history in Japan with Bullet Club, over the years, the company has looked to honor their time spent over there as both men have teamed up with Gallows and Anderson on several occasions in WWE.

