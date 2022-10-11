Ex-WWE employee feels AJ Styles' segment on RAW failed to generate interest for casual fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that casual fans will not be excited to see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson return to the aid of AJ Styles.

After Judgment Day attacked and humiliated Rey Mysterio, they turned their attention to AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One came out to the ring and claimed that he was alone for too long and needed family. Styles seemed like he was joining the group when Gallows and Anderson walked down and helped AJ fend off the stable.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that casual fans were not aware of Finn Balor's history with The Club. He detailed how hardcore wrestling fans cheered for Gallows and Anderson, but the casual fans were not too excited to see the duo:

"I'm going to go back to the casual audience. We're getting into that Bullet Club stuff that the casual audience knows nothing about," said Russo. "So Anderson and Gallows coming back, the casual fan is not excited about that bro. The fans you have are. The fans that know the history of the Bullet Club with Finn are. The casuals don't know none of that." [From - 22:37]

AJ Styles has been at loggerheads with The Judgment Day for weeks

Over the last few weeks on the red brand, The Judgment Day has managed to victimize three of the biggest stars on the RAW roster.

AJ Styles is one veteran on that list. The nefarious faction attacked the former WWE Champion for several weeks. Finn Balor also defeated Edge in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules, while Dominik humiliated and beat down his father, Rey Mysterio, on RAW this week.

It will be interesting to see if the addition of Gallows and Anderson will turn the tide in favor of The Phenomenal One.

