Top RAW Superstar beats Randy Orton, Undertaker and Chris Jericho to hold 'all-time' record of most pay-per-view matches - Reports

It was recently revealed that after his match at Survivor Series, Randy Orton broke Kane's record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history. However, AJ Styles holds the current record for the highest number of matches on pay-per-view, including all major promotions.

In WWE, Randy Orton is followed by Kane, Undertaker, Triple H and John Cena with the most number of pay-per-view matches. Orton has competed in 177 matches while Kane comes second with 176.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the Phenomenal One has competed in 289 pay-per-view matches combining Impact Wrestling, WWE and New Japan.

''A.J. Styles holds the all-time record for pay-per-view matches with 289, between TNA, WWF and New Japan. Keep in mind that TNA was doing weekly pay-per-views in its early years so that gives people from that company who were there in the early years a big edge for most pay-per-view shows. James Storm would be second with 228 between TNA, NWA and New Japan.'' said Meltzer

WWE acknowledged Randy Orton's record

Meltzer noted that even though WWE has never given much credence to such records, they did acknowledge Randy Orton's milestone achievement at Survivor Series.

AJ Styles was also in action at Survivor Series and competed in a 25-man battle royal match. This was his 289th match at a pay-per-view event. While Styles' pay-per-view matches in WWE will be significantly lower than Randy Orton's, his overall record leaves Orton far behind.

As per the report, some other names to have a significant number of combined pay-per-view matches include Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett at 178 and 179 respectively. It also states that AEW superstar Chris Jericho has competed in 187 pay-per-view matches in his career:

''If you don’t include [TNA or NWA] the top person on the list would be Jericho with 187 between WWF, WCW, AEW and New Japan. Jericho was unaware of this,'' said Meltzer.

It is also specified in the report that the legendary Shawn Michaels and Kofi Kingston have had 117 pay-per-view matches in WWE.

