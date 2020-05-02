AJ Styles' potential return date revealed

Styles hasn't been on WWE TV ever since WrestleMania, where he was buried alive.

AJ Styles hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since he was "buried alive" by The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, Styles is set to make his return to WWE TV on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

According to report, The Phenomenal One is expected to appear at WWE Money In The Bank, that's going to stream on the WWE Network on May 10.

There's a possibility that The Phenomenal One could be announced as one of the competitors in the "Last Chance" Gauntlet match on WWE RAW. This past week on RAW, Andrade took on Apollo Crews. The match didn't reach a conclusion, as Apollo suffered an injury while in action. It was later announced that Apollo was pulled from the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match that's going to take place at the WWE Headquarters.

Days later, Kayla Braxton announced on WWE's The Bump that a "Last Chance" Gauntlet match will take place on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, to determine who would be Apollo's replacement.

AJ Styles' last appearance in WWE

AJ Styles got into a feud with The Undertaker on the road to WrestleMania 36. The Phenom confronted the former WWE Champion in the Tuwaiq Trophy match at WWE Super ShowDown, and made short work of him to win the contest. For the next few weeks, AJ Styles and The Deadman engaged in a heated verbal back and forth, with Styles bringing up Michelle McCool, The Undertaker's wife.

At WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles met The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. The O.C., plus a bunch of druids, assisted The Phenomenal One in trying to put The Deadman down, but to no avail. In the end, The Undertaker threw Styles in a grave and filled it with dirt to win the match. The Undertaker brought back his biker persona for the match, after 16 long years. It remains to be seen whether Styles comes back without an explanation or if WWE will come up with a reason as to how did he come back from the dead.