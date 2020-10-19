AJ Styles to reportedly get a bodyguard on RAW; details revealed

WWE Draft 2020 some huge names shifting brands. One of them was two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles, who was drafted to Monday Night RAW. AJ Styles only recently moved to Friday Night SmackDown a few months ago and is now back on the Red brand. There are a lot of new opponents for him to feud with, but as per a new report, WWE has some interesting plans in mind for the Phenomenal One.

Fightful Select is reporting that there has been a pitch for AJ Styles to get a bodyguard or enforcer on RAW. The man in question is the 7ft tall giant Jordan Omogbehin, who has been used on RAW recently as the bouncer for RAW Underground.

“Fightful has learned there has been a big pitch for Jordan Omogbehin to be the bodyguard or enforcer for AJ Styles on Monday Night Raw. Jordan was a part of the same recruit class as Damian Priest, Matt Riddle and Mia Yim two years ago. He’s served as one of Akira Tozawa’s ninja and the bouncer for Raw Underground.”

Jordan Omogbehin getting TV time on #WWERaw? YES, PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/QLQd3ybbJL — Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) September 15, 2020

AJ Styles in WWE recently

AJ Styles has had a decently successful year in WWE so far. He faced off against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match, which might just be the last match of the Phenom's career. After failing to win the Money in the Bank match, AJ Styles was then traded to SmackDown after some backstage issues with Paul Heyman.

The Phenomenal One entered the tournament to crown the Intercontinental Champion and defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals to become the new Champion. He then lost his title to Jeff Hardy on the SmackDown before SummerSlam. In the last month, he has been feuding with Hardy and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

With AJ Styles being drafted to Monday Night RAW again, fans are expecting him to soon get into the main event scene and challenge the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The idea of him getting a bodyguard could surely add to his gimmick and make him an even bigger threat.