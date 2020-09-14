AJ Styles reportedly unhappy at missing important event due to SmackDown

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles was moved back to SmackDown a few months ago, after being on WWE RAW for just over a year. The Phenomenal One returned to the Blue brand in May this year, and quickly entered the race to win the Intercontinental Championship, which he later won after defeating Daniel Bryan.

AJ Styles' move to SmackDown has seemingly caused him some unhappiness, as he has reportedly been missing an important event in his life.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Styles is unhappy about missing his son's football practice, which also takes place on Friday nights, the same day when SmackDown is shot. Here's what the Cageside Seats report said:

"On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that AJ Styles is not happy with missing his son’s football games on Friday nights due to SmackDown. This became an issue once the Thunderdome concept changed WWE’s taping schedule."

AJ Styles has spoken about wanting to watch his son play

AJ Styles has previously spoken about how he enjoys going to watch his son play, which is something that he has been able to do more of in the last few months.

Prior to moving to the ThunderDome, WWE taped their shows, which allowed AJ Styles to watch his son practice on Fridays. But, now that the shows are live, he probably hasn't had the chance to go and watch them play.

Here's what AJ Styles said recently about watching his son play:

I'm going to give you a breakdown of what's going on this Friday. I'm going to leave - and listen, it could be a lot worse, but with everything going on with the COVID and what not, I've gotten to see my kids' practices. That's really cool for me. My son's games for varsity football are on Friday nights. I perform on Friday nights. This Friday isn't one of those. For whatever reason, they moved it to Saturday. He's going to have a Saturday football game and I'm going to get to see it."

With AJ Styles now on SmackDown, and the shows being live, he may not get the opportunity to watch his son play on Friday nights if he is booked to appear on the show.