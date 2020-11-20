Aleister Black's future following his wife Zelina Vega's WWE release reportedly revealed

Aleister Black's real-life wife Thea Trinidad Budgen, known as Zelina Vega, was released by WWE last week. The reason behind the release was her non-compliance to adhere to WWE's new rules related to social media use. Dave Meltzer of WON gave details about Vega's release:

Budgen, 29, was fired for refusing to get rid of her Twitch platform, and, when WWE performers were directly told to get rid of money making social media platforms, doubled down so to speak and started an Only Fans account.

With Zelina Vega leaving WWE, there was speculation in regards to what will happen to her husband Aleister Black who is still a part of the SmackDown roster.

Aleister Black's future in WWE

It was rumored that the former NXT Champion Aleister Black had requested to be moved back to NXT but was denied. Dave Meltzer has now noted that Aleister Black will continue to be part of SmackDown for now and that he did not make a very strong request. Although, it is known that the master of the Black Mass does want to go back to the Black-and-Yellow brand.

''There were reports Aleister Black asked to go back to NXT and was turned down. That’s basically true as far as smoke and fire but not exactly true. We were told he didn’t directly ask and get turned down, but he did float the idea around and nobody seemed interested when he did so''

Aleister Black has failed to make a mark on the main roster since his arrival. It was believed that Black was one of the Superstars who Paul Heyman wanted to get over when he was in charge of RAW. However, after the departure of Paul Heyman, Black has been languishing in the mid-card.

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion and hopefully, he will not be punished for the statements and the actions of his wife outside WWE.