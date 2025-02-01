  • home icon
  • Alexa Bliss' location ahead of Royal Rumble reportedly revealed; potentially major reunion finally happening

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Feb 01, 2025 22:04 GMT
Alexa Bliss has apparently made up her mind (Image credit: WWE.com)

Alexa Bliss has made headlines over the past few weeks after it was reported that she was set to reunite with the Wyatt Sicks last month, but contract talks have broken down. It was noted that Bliss was pushing for more perks and money with a new deal, while WWE expected her to return under her former contract.

Despite the recent issues, Alexa Bliss could finally be returning at the Royal Rumble. According to PWInsider Elite, The Goddess has been spotted backstage at the premium live event in Indianapolis.

Given the recent reports, it was noted that her presence has turned a lot of heads, but Bliss is reportedly there and ready for action after more than two years away from the ring.

The former Women's Champion could participate in the Women's Royal Rumble and team up with Nikki Cross, who was her former tag team partner, allowing her to link up with the Wyatt Sicks.

Alexa Bliss has teased bringing in a new character for her return, so it will be interesting to see if she is part of the Women's Royal Rumble and tests the water with her new character or reverts to the character she had in 2023 going on hiatus.

