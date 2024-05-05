Alexa Bliss seemingly confirmed for Uncle Howdy’s rumored stable at WWE Backlash

WWE aired the latest QR code teaser during the Backlash France Premium Live Event, and several interesting hints were revealed. The return of Alexa Bliss was seemingly hinted at in the latest cryptic code, and this has led to increased speculation about Bliss joining Uncle Howdy if she comes back.

The QR code takes fans to wwe.com/porte_ouverte. "Porte Ouverte" is French for "Open Door," and this is also the title of the website. The phone number provided, 888-280-3999, is the same number featured in a SmackDown segment on November 25, 2022, where Howdy confronted Bray Wyatt.

The 2022 audio sounded like a medical professional going over a diagnosis, but this new audio from Backlash is an edited clip of a female voice, who seemingly sounded like Alexa Bliss. The message on the actual phone number was in French and English.

There is also speculation on the voice alternating between "she" and "he" when discussing the mystery person, but that also was not confirmed.

"You think you're so close to finding him, but you don't even know what you're looking for. He's not what you think, he just wants to help, that's all he's ever wanted. He opens up his arms and makes you feel like you matter, like you belong. He doesn't change you, he reminds you, he wants to know... why did you forget ab out them? [laughs] He says he opened the door and the time of secrets has come to an end," the voice said.

Bliss has been away since the 2023 Royal Rumble as she took time off due to her first pregnancy. She and her husband Ryan Cabrera welcomed their first daughter on November 27, 2023.

