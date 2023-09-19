"All-staff" meeting called by WWE; starting a next chapter - Reports

WWE is going through a lot of changes right now. The company's status changed as soon as they merged with Endeavor, and it's only going to keep changing from here. A lot of releases have already taken place, but there may be more changes coming, and fans and employees are all tense about it. Now, though, there's apparently an all-staff meeting about to take place.

Nick Khan warned employees that there would be cuts after the merger. Top names like Jamie Horowitz and other chief staff members were let go.

Not only that, the popular Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's wife, also left the company. She had been working with them for the last nine years since her husband's passing. According to reports, a total of 100 employees were let go, and no superstars were released in the budget cuts.

Now, according to BWE, Nick Khan has called for an "all-staff" meeting in WWE tomorrow. It's not known what he will say, but it's expected to let the employees know about the status of the company going into the future and start taking steps towards the future. BWE also reported on the message that was sent to the employees.

“We look forward to being able to all get together in person at our new offices and we look forward to our next chapter together.”

Expand Tweet

This will likely include Triple H as well, but it will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon is present.

It remains to be seen what changes will take place in WWE going forward.