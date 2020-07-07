Alleged details on Dominik's future with WWE if Rey Mysterio decides to quit

Reports have revealed that Rey Mysterio's contract with WWE is over

Rey Mysterio is a former WWE Champion as well as a US Champion

Dominik and Rey Mysterio

As reported earlier, Rey Mysterio's contract with WWE has been over for the past couple of months. As per Dave Meltzer, Rey Mysterio had asked for a pay bump which was refused by Vince McMahon. Even so, Rey Mysterio has been a part of RAW and will be facing Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules: Horror Show.

There has been speculation that the reason for Rey Mysterio sticking around WWE is for his son Dominik. However, Cagesideseats have stated that in case Rey Mysterio decides to join some other promotion, Dominik will likely go with his father.

Mysterio could go anywhere, and whoever signed him would likely take Dominik, too. It’s still expected Rey will re-sign with WWE though.

Reason for Rey Mysterio's contract dispute

Rey Mysterio had signed a 2-year contract with the company in 2018 which has been completed now. As stated earlier, The Observer revealed that Vince McMahon had refused to give Mysterio a pay hike given the current circumstances.

So, yeah, there's a lot to that, but the short version of the story is that his contract expired. I thought since he'd been on TV that he may have signed, but in fact, he has not signed. What happened was, he was asked for a raise, and Vince had said you know, 'Look at the situation we're in, umm, we just got rid of a bunch of people.

Dominik has been a major part of the ongoing story involving Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. A few weeks back Dominik had made his way to the PC and attacked Seth Rollins from behind even when his father Rey Mysterio was not present.

It is surprising to note that Dominik has been receiving such a major push and television time on RAW despite having no real experience as a wrestler. Most young rookies have to go the NXT route but it looks like Dominik will get a ticket straight to the main roster if WWE is able to retain Rey Mysterio.

