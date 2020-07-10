Alleged plans to write Rey Mysterio off WWE revealed; speculation on future

Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules.

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio's contract with WWE is allegedly over.

Rey Mysterio

As reported earlier, Rey Mysterio's contract with WWE has finished even though Mysterio continues to work for the company. As per the reports, Mysterio had signed a 2-year deal in 2018 and hasn't renewed it as of now.

The reason behind Mysterio not signing a new contract is that Vince McMahon has refused to give him a pay bump. McMahon's refusal to hike Rey Mysterio's contract was due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that Rey Mysterio is technically a free agent and can appear on any show he wishes to. However, that won't happen as there is a great deal of trust between Mysterio and Vince McMahon.

Even so, WWE had originally planned to write off Rey Mysterio from WWE in case he did not re-sign with the company. Here is what The Observer stated:

The whole original storyline talking about an infection which was then dropped, and potentially losing his sight in the eye was a way to write him out, and I guess make it appear to WWE fans that if he shows up elsewhere that he’s medically unfit and the other company is sleazy for putting a guy with a medical condition out there.

Rey Mysterio's future?

Rey Mysterio will be taking on Seth Rollins in an 'Eye for an Eye' match at Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The match will reportedly be a cinematic match and its outcome will likely indicate what will happen to Rey Mysterio.

In case Mysterio was to win the match, then it is likely that he will stay with WWE whereas him losing would mean that he'll be written off.

As per Dave Meltzer, Rey Mysterio will sign with the promotion that offers him the most money. He says that it likely that Mysterio could get a deal where he could work for both AEW and NJPW.

If it was just Mysterio, at this point he would just probably go to who paid him the best, which would probably come down to either WWE, AEW or a Moxley/Jericho like deal of AEW and New Japan which he is a big enough star to get if that’s what he wanted.