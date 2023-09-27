Another big AEW name looking to sign with WWE after Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Following the WWE signing of Jade Cargill, another AEW name is looking to join the global juggernaut, as per Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter.

Cargill's blockbuster signing was only recently confirmed, with Triple H himself putting out a tweet welcoming the former TBS Champion. She follows in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, who left early last year, to join the global juggernaut.

Considering just how much the company is hyping Jade Cargill's signing, it's safe to assume they have some major plans lined up for her going forward.

Amid this, Bill Apter reported on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted that another unnamed AEW star is looking to strike a deal with WWE in the future. Though it's not clear who the said athlete is, it's safe to say another talent leaving Tony Khan's promotion to join the market leader would get the fans buzzing.

"And I understand there might be another main roster AEW guy who's also looking to come to WWE," said Bill Apter. [21:36 - 21:44]

Jade Cargill on why she joined WWE

In a recent interview, the former TBS Champion explained why leaving AEW for the global juggernaut was an easy decision to make. Jade Cargill explained that she wanted to leave behind a legacy, and compete against the best athletes the business had to offer. She added that the decision was a "no-brainer" for her.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill. (H/T Fightful)

With Jade Cargill currently training in the Performance Center, it remains to be seen when we see her enter the squared circle.

Who could be the next in line to leave AEW and join WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

