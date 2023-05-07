Another former WWE star made a secret backstage return at Backlash after 161 days; he was set to debut in AEW last year - Reports

WWE Backlash 2023 wasn't just about the on-screen returns, as it's now being reported that Brian Kendrick was backstage at the show.

Brian Kendrick is a very respected name in wrestling and spent several years in WWE as a talent and producer. The former Cruiserweight Champion was granted his release in February 2022, and he was originally scheduled to make his AEW debut the same month.

However, a controversy on social media led to Tony Khan canceling his planned match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite. WWE brought back Kendrick at Survivor Series in November 2022 at the request of Ronda Rousey, who wanted the veteran star to produce her match as a one-off deal.

The former 205 Live star has since continued wrestling on the indie circuit, but he might still be looking to land a behind-the-scenes role in WWE. PWInsider reported that Brian Kendrick helped Jamie Noble produce the highly-acclaimed San Juan Street Fight.

At this point, there are no updates on whether Kendrick's Backlash work was a tryout for him or if he'd been re-signed as a full-time producer. As always, we'd have to wait to find out!

What happened in the San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023?

While Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes were given the honors of closing out Backlash, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest's incredible match felt like the actual main event when all was said and done!

The world-famous rapper proved once again that he understood the art of pro wrestling better than most celebrities by delivering a star-making performance in his first singles match.

Bad Bunny was also not shy of taking a few nasty bumps as Priest even suplexed him off a platform, sending him crashing through a table in a spot that happened outside the ring.

The action-packed street fight also witnessed brawls between members of Judgment Day and LWO. The WWE returns of Carlito and Savio Vega made the entire occasion feel extra special. It set the stage perfectly for the finish, which saw Bad Bunny hit a Canadian Destroyer on the Archer of Infamy for the three-count.

