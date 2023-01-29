The Bloodline and Sami Zayn WWE storyline reached its epic crescendo in the aftermath of the main event match at the Royal Rumble. Everyone was in awe at what played out once the match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens ended, with The Tribal Chief emerging as the victor.

The long-running storyline entered its final chapter, with Zayn making the ultimate choice to betray Reigns, leading to The Bloodline crumbling. The now-former Honorary Uce delivered a chair shot to the back of the WWE Champion. But he paid the ultimate price as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa launched a brutal assault on him.

However, one member of the Bloodline who refused to join in on beating down Zayn was Jey Uso, as he chose to back down and leave the ring. This could set the stage for Jey's loyalty toward his family being called into question.

Xero News has now reported that Jey Uso could finally choose to side with The Bloodline and betray Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

Hemant @Sportscasmm #ROYALRUMBLE



Jey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn.



THE GREATEST STORY OF ALL TIME. Jey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn.THE GREATEST STORY OF ALL TIME. #ROYALRUMBLEJey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn.THE GREATEST STORY OF ALL TIME. https://t.co/DFLr2LKVkj

We'll have to wait and see what happens once The Bloodline regroups again and decides to address the messy situation they had to face at the Royal Rumble. Perhaps we'll get an answer from Jey about where he stands in the weeks leading up to the Elimination Chamber.

Update on if Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Universal Championship

It's safe to say that the best angle WWE has going right now on the Road to WrestleMania is the Bloodline and Sami Zayn storyline. All of the pieces of the puzzle fit together perfectly as they played out at the end of the Royal Rumble 2023.

From Zayn's chair shot down to him being beaten by his former teammates, the fans were enthralled by the action, to say the least. Considering the fan reaction, the WWE Universe could be expecting a main event match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

However, it's hard to say if that may happen, considering Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last night to punch his ticket in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Dave Meltzer provided an update on the Wrestling Observer Radio regarding a possible match between Zayn and Reigns.

"Whether they are going to do that or not [Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns], and I can tell as of the middle of last week, they were not, but that can change based on the crowd reaction." [6:28 - 6:40]

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 I’ve said all along that WWE really have to make someone with who dethrones Roman Reigns. That’s your next top tier guy.



Don’t listen to me. I’m stupid. Sami is the guy - it’s Sami Zayn! A magical story beats all. I’ve said all along that WWE really have to make someone with who dethrones Roman Reigns. That’s your next top tier guy.Don’t listen to me. I’m stupid. Sami is the guy - it’s Sami Zayn! A magical story beats all. https://t.co/aYe2ju9eEa

Who do you think Jey Uso will side with? Zayn or The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

