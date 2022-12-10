Another WWE Superstar could be making their return to SmackDown on December 30th

WWE Smackdown returns to Tampa's AMALIE Arena on December 30, 2022. According to rumors, the show will see significant returns.

The Bloodline's had a grueling match against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames. Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV since then. Without The Tribal Chief, The Bloodline has made several appearances on WWE.

The Head of The Table is set to return on Friday Night Smackdown on December 30, 2022, according to Xero News. It is unknown whether he will appear in a match or a segment.

You can check out the tweet below:

Xero News @NewsXero Roman Reigns is booked to appear on the December 30th edition of SmackDown.



No word yet on if its for a match or just a segement.



The WWE Universe is eager to see what and who The Head of The Table has in store for him next, and it would delight fans to see him return.

Another former WWE champion rumored to appear on the December 30, 2022 edition of Smackdown

As previously reported, 16-time WWE Champion John Cena is set to make his return on the same show that could see the return of Roman Reigns.

John Cena, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, is expected to return on an upcoming episode of SmackDown. He's rumored to be competing at WrestleMania Hollywood in 2023.

After confronting the Tribal Chief earlier this year at Money in the Bank, John Cena made his in-ring return and reignited his feud with The Tribal Chief. Roman refused to wrestle against the 16-time champion and planned to sign a WWE Universal Championship match against anyone on the roster. This drew Finn Balor and Baron Corbin into a brawl, leaving Cena to seize the opportunity and sign the contract, setting up a match at SummerSlam. During their feud, Cena warned Roman not to underestimate him because it would only take 3 seconds to end The Tribal Chief's historic championship run. However, he eventually lost at the biggest party of the Summer.

John Cena's most recent WWE appearance was on the June 27th episode of Monday Night Raw to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut.

It will be interesting to see who The Cenation Leader's next opponent will be when he returns to WWE.

