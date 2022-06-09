Apollo Crews has reportedly switched brands following NXT 2.0

According to reports, former United States Champion Apollo Crews has been moved to NXT 2.0

The brand is a budding prospect which has grown tremendously since it was rebooted to better suit WWE's style of programming and wrestling. The show has made a few stars over the past 10 months, including Mandy Rose, Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa and Cameron Grimes.

Last night, the wrestling world was shocked as Apollo Crews answered Bron Breakker, hinting that the two will lock horns for the NXT Championship.

According to a recent report from PWI Insider, Crews has officially moved to NXT 2.0. The 34-year-old has a significant amount of experience with the company, and after not being used on TV for a while, moving brands might be what he needs to reinvigorate his career.

Interestingly, Babatunde Aiyegbusi aka Commander Azeez, who has teamed up with Crews as his bodyguard for over a year, has also moved to NXT 2.0. Crews teamed up with Sikoa to defeat Grayson Waller and Carmello Hayes in his first match on the brand. It will be interesting to see where he goes next and whether he will defeat Breakker.

Apollo Crews has previously worked for NXT

The main roster, which includes RAW and SmackDown, is filled with former NXT talent. Today's stars such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and more have all spent their initial WWE days in NXT.

Apollo Crews is one of the NXT stars who made an early debut but failed to make an impact. Crews was signed with the company in 2015 and worked with NXT for a year. In 2016, he was drafted to SmackDown Live, where he feuded with the likes of The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

The following year, he moved to RAW, where he spent the next two years in limbo and joined the faction Titus World Wide. However, Crews finally broke the glass ceiling when he won the United States Championship. A few months later, he was moved to SmackDown. With a new attitude and a gigantic bodyguard, he became the Intercontinental Champion.

It will be interesting to see where Crews goes next after he confronted Bron Breakker and won a tag team match with Solo Sikoa to showcase his dominance in NXT 2.0.

