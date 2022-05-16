Released WWE star co-produced match between Riddle and 3-time champion on SmackDown (Reports)

Former WWE Superstar Ariya Daivari co-produced the match between Riddle and Sami Zayn on SmackDown last week, alongside Abyss, as per a recent report.

Daivari worked as a wrestler in WWE from 2016 to 2021. During the stint, he had some notable feuds with Neville and Akira Tozawa. The promotion released him in June 2021. However, after a brief run on the independent scene, the star may have returned to the company as a producer.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the 33-year-old has produced multiple matches over the past week. As mentioned above, he teamed up with Abyss to produce Riddle's match on SmackDown. Ariya also produced a match between Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews on WWE Main Event.

The 33-year-old star's brother Shawn was in charge of the match production between Alexa Bliss and Sonya Deville on RAW.

Which WWE producer was in charge of each match in the past week?

Based on the same report, here is the complete list of producers for last week's matches on RAW, SmackDown, and Main Event.

RAW

Michael Hayes produced RKBro vs. Street Profits.

Molly Holly was the producer for Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley.

Petey Williams produced Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

Adam Pearce produced the VIP Lounge segment with Omos.

Shawn Daivari produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville.

Shane Helms produced Veer Mahaan’s match.

Jamie Noble was the producer listed for Cody Rhodes vs. Theory.

Kenny Dykstra produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH.

Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa.

Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Asuka.

Smackdown

Abyss & Ariya Daivari co-produced Riddle vs. Sami Zayn.

Petey Williams & Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss’ promo.

Tyson Kidd produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig produced Kofi Kingston vs. Butch.

Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo main event.

WWE Main Event

Kenny Dykstra produced Reggie vs. T-Bar

Ariya Daivari produced Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews.

Did you like Ariya Daivari's work as a producer? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Pratik Singh