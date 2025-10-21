Backstage chaos at WWE RAW ahead of Seth Rollins being stripped of his World Title - Reports

The latest episode of WWE RAW kicked off with the much-awaited announcement fans had been waiting for all week, General Manager Adam Pearce addressing Seth Rollins' future. That was interrupted by The Vision.The entire segment was intense, and fans and pundits appreciated the company's effort in putting it together. However, a recent report has revealed the backstage chaos before the Visionary was stripped of his title.According to a report by TC Wrestlevotes via Twitter\\X, a source from the show has informed them that the company made some last-minute changes to Adam Pearce, stripping Rollins of his title segment, and the original plans were a bit different from what fans saw on TV.&quot;A source backstage at #WWERaw in Sacramento tells me there were a lot of late changes to the opening segment where Adam Pearce stripped Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship. Original plans had things playing out differently than what we ultimately saw on screen,&quot; Wrestlevotes wrote.New WWE champion to be crowned soonDuring the same segment, RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, took the title from the heel faction and announced that tonight on RAW, a Battle Royal will take place to determine another contender for the title, as CM Punk has already punched his ticket for the title last week.Jey Uso captured the big win, and now it's official that the Main Event Uso will collide with the Best in the World for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 on November 1, which will emanate live from Salt Lake City, Utah.That said, all eyes are on the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between two of the biggest babyfaces on the current roster at SNME and what plans the Triple H-led creative may have in store for The Vision faction after Rollins' departure.