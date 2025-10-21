  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Backstage chaos at WWE RAW ahead of Seth Rollins being stripped of his World Title - Reports

Backstage chaos at WWE RAW ahead of Seth Rollins being stripped of his World Title - Reports

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 21, 2025 06:49 GMT
Adam Pearce is RAW
Adam Pearce is RAW's General Manger! (Credits: WWE.Com)

The latest episode of WWE RAW kicked off with the much-awaited announcement fans had been waiting for all week, General Manager Adam Pearce addressing Seth Rollins' future. That was interrupted by The Vision.

Ad

The entire segment was intense, and fans and pundits appreciated the company's effort in putting it together. However, a recent report has revealed the backstage chaos before the Visionary was stripped of his title.

According to a report by TC Wrestlevotes via Twitter\X, a source from the show has informed them that the company made some last-minute changes to Adam Pearce, stripping Rollins of his title segment, and the original plans were a bit different from what fans saw on TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A source backstage at #WWERaw in Sacramento tells me there were a lot of late changes to the opening segment where Adam Pearce stripped Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship. Original plans had things playing out differently than what we ultimately saw on screen," Wrestlevotes wrote.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

New WWE champion to be crowned soon

During the same segment, RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, took the title from the heel faction and announced that tonight on RAW, a Battle Royal will take place to determine another contender for the title, as CM Punk has already punched his ticket for the title last week.

Jey Uso captured the big win, and now it's official that the Main Event Uso will collide with the Best in the World for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 on November 1, which will emanate live from Salt Lake City, Utah.

That said, all eyes are on the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between two of the biggest babyfaces on the current roster at SNME and what plans the Triple H-led creative may have in store for The Vision faction after Rollins' departure.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications