Backstage concerns regarding COVID-19 test results before NXT The Great American Bash

Will the show go on? Or will we see some Superstars dropping out?

NXT The Great American Bash may have a few hurdles to cross.

NXT The Great American Bash goes live in a few hours

A few weeks back, WWE announced that it would revive one of its historical PPVs under the NXT banner. The promotion decided to call the event NXT Great American Bash. The NXT show will coincide with AEW's Fyter Fest which is the promotion's first-ever PPV booked for two weeks. NXT The Great American Bash promises a strong match card, but some backstage concerns are being reported.

COVID-19 tests before NXT The Great American Bash

NXT The Great American Bash is set to air in a few hours, but there is some anxiety backstage regarding the WWE Superstars and their COVID-19 tests. Fightful Select has reported that the Superstars are undergoing COVID-19 tests ahead of The Great American Bash. It was also reported that some Superstars came in extremely early for their drive-thru tests.

The concern that is going around backstage is about the test's results. Some members are afraid that the results won't be out in time but are hopeful that the Superstars that are tested will be ready for the event.

Earlier, WWE released a statement regarding mandatory measures it is putting in place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing will be required at the Performance Center this week and going forward. You’ll be required to wear a mask upon entering and we ask that you adhere to these requirements in order to minimize risks.”

NXT The Great American Bash has a very strong match card, and it would be a shame if someone isn't clerared to compete. For those of you that don't know, here is the event's match card.

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher

Aliyah & Robert Stone vs Rhea Ripley – Handicap Match

Advertisement

Dexter Lumix vs Roderick Strong – Strap Match

Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai vs Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox – No. 1 Contender Match for NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai vs Sasha Banks

The match card is exciting, indeed, and you wouldn't want to miss out on this one. If you don't know where to catch the event, Sportskeeda has you covered, and you can find out here.