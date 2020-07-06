Backstage details on what action WWE could take against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns for refusing to come to work

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have chosen to pull out from WWE tapings

As reported earlier, many WWE Superstars have chosen not to come to the tapings for WWE due to the ongoing pandemic. Some of these names include Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns was the first one to pull back from WWE when the COVID-19 hit and did not even take part in his advertised match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. With Roman Reigns pulling out, WWE chose to replace him with Braun Strowman for the match and The Monster Among Men managed to win his first Universal Championship as a result.

While Sami Zayn was part of WrestleMania, he soon revealed that he would not be attending tapings due to the pandemic. Sami Zayn was the IC Champion at the time he made this announcement. WWE stripped Zayn of his Championship and held a tournament to crown the next IC Champion. - which was won by AJ Styles.

Another name that recently joined the list was Kevin Owens who opted not to come to tapings given the large scale testing and virus scare at the Performance Center.

WWE to take action?

When asked if the Superstars who are missing work right now would have days added to their contracts or their current contracts frozen, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that it is possible.

With Kevin Owens it's only been a couple of weeks... so I guess it's not. But with Sami Zayn it probably will be. If it's Roman Reigns, they may not want to p*** him off, and he isn't going anywhere anyway. He is one guy who is not going to go anywhere. But with some guys absolutely they will freeze them (their contracts)

While WWE had themselves announced that anyone who doesn't feel working in the current environment can choose not to. However, if Superstars will take time off for long periods then it makes complete sense for the company to freeze their contracts and add the days they have missed.

Dave Meltzer made it clear that the chances of WWE taking action on someone like Sami Zayn are higher than them penalizing Roman Reigns.