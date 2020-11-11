WWE has quietly made a big change to Braun Strowman's character on RAW

Braun Strowman calls Big Show his 'wrestling dad,' and it seems like The Monster Among Men is following in his wrestling father's footsteps. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is now considered a babyface internally in the company.

Braun Strowman turned heel during his storyline with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, and he carried his new demeanor over to RAW following the WWE Draft.

Strowman turned heel after he was pulled into the Swamp during the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules. Strowman gradually went over to the dark side as he also contributed towards Alexa Bliss' character transformation.

Strowman completed his heel turn when he attacked Alexa Bliss by lifting her in the Gorilla Press position. Braun's Universal Championship reign also came to an end shortly after at the SummerSlam PPV, which also included Roman Reigns' surprising WWE TV return.

Following the title loss, Braun Strowman was taken away from the title picture, and he was pushed as the face of RAW Underground. The Monster handed Dabba-Kato his first loss, and the speculation doing the rounds pointed towards Strowman's full-time switch to the Red brand. RAW Underground was scrapped due to the COVID-19 situation in the company, and WWE shifted the focus towards building a big clash between Keith Lee and Braun Strowman.

The former WWE Universal Champion began a feud with Keith Lee on RAW, and he was still booked as a heel during the exhibition match with the Limitless One. Strowman attacked Lee with a low blow using his head, and it helped him set up a big boot for the win. Lee responded with a kick to Strowman's neither regions after the match.

Braun Strowman's Survivor Series angle

Strowman and Keith Lee are now part of a dysfunctional RAW Survivor Series alongside AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and Sheamus. The differences between the team members is the crux of the storyline, and it has spawned some entertaining segments and matches in recent weeks.

However, WWE has tweaked Braun Strowman's character yet again and has quietly turned him face. Of course, we won't see the same babyface Strowman from the past as the Monster would still most likely have an edge and aggression to his gimmick.