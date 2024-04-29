Backstage details on Brock Lesnar pushing for a match against 2-time WWE Champion - Reports

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has not been seen since he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. There were rumors that he would return at Royal Rumble 2024 but that did not happen. Triple H recently stated during a press conference that Lesnar was still part of WWE.

Brock Lesnar is a multi-time WWE World Champion and has also held the Universal Championship on three occasions. During one of his reigns as the Universal Champion, he was set to face then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series 2017. However, Lesnar was not interested in that match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar did not want to face Jinder Mahal. And it was he who wanted to work with AJ Styles instead. This led to Mahal having to drop the WWE Championship to Styles on the SmackDown before the Survivor Series PPV.

''Lesnar vs. Mahal was the scheduled main event, but Lesnar didn’t want to work a major PPV match with him and pushed for a match with Styles instead,'' stated Meltzer.

AJ Styles revealed what advice Brock Lesnar gave him

The Phenomenal One AJ Styles spoke to Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes and spoke about the backstage conversation they had ahead of their match. The former WWE Champion stated that Lesnar gave him some good advice and the two had an amicable discussion of how their match should go.

''We kinda discussed how we wanted the beginning to go, and I threw in my two cents and he told me not to jump when he gives me a German [Suplex] or he would throw me out of the ring! I said 'okay.' I think Brock showed me a lot of respect in the match that we had,'' said Styles.

He further stated that he believed it was one of his better matches in the company and that he was happy with it.

AJ Styles will have another opportunity to become the top champion in the company as he prepares to face Cody Rhodes at Backlash for the Universal Championship.

