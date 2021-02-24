Backstage details on Drew McIntyre's status after losing the WWE Championship (Report)

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE Championship to The Miz at Elimination Chamber. After outlasting five other men inside the Elimination Chamber, The Scottish Warrior was brutally assaulted by Bobby Lashley following which The Miz decided to cash-in his MITB contract to become a two-time WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre was not seen this week on RAW and Bobby Lashley was named the No. 1 contender for The Miz's WWE Championship. As per PW Insider (via CSS), McIntyre was present backstage on RAW but WWE decided to not use him for television. This could mean that WWE wanted to sell his injuries at the hand of Bobby Lashley before McIntyre finally makes his triumphant return.

Per PW Insider, Drew McIntyre was backstage at Monday Night Raw the decision was just made not to use him this week.

What could be next for Drew McIntyre?

Bobby Lashley will be facing The Miz for the WWE Championship on RAW next week. Drew McIntyre may return next week to either cost Lashley the match or stare him down after The All Mighty wins.

As per reports, the current plan is for Lashley to be involved in the WWE title picture at WrestleMania while there are no such plans for current WWE Champion, The Miz. It is also stated that The Miz is merely a transitional Champion.

Speculations are high whether Bobby Lashley will head into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion or if it will be Drew McIntyre who will regain the title. Whoever enters as the Champion, Lashley vs. McIntyre looks to be the match that will be taking place at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

THE ALMIGHTY @WWE CHAMPION SOON COME!!



16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PyybofJRxC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 23, 2021

Do you think Drew McIntyre will return next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.