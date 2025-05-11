Backstage details on John Cena's unscripted moment - Reports

There was an unexpected moment involving John Cena last Friday on WWE SmackDown. The latest backstage report reveals some details of the unscripted part of Cena's segment in Dayton, Ohio.

Ad

At the go-home edition of SmackDown before Backlash, Cena addressed the crowd inside Nutter Center. But before he could start his promo, he was hit by an empty bottle during Mark Nash's introduction. The Cenation Leader played it off so well that some fans thought it was part of the plan.

According to PWInsider, it wasn't part of the segment, and a fan really threw an object directly at Cena. Security quickly got hold of the fan and escorted him out of the arena. They just got to the fan in time because it appeared in the video below that he was close to throwing another bottle at The Last Real Champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena kept his calm like the true veteran that he was and improvised on the fly.

John Cena retains Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash

Despite the homecourt advantage, Randy Orton could not beat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Orton did everything he could to take out Cena, with R-Truth stopping him from hitting a punt that would have taken out the 17-time World Champion.

Ad

The distraction by R-Truth led to Cena hitting a low blow on Orton before smashing his head with the Undisputed WWE Championship, like he did to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

During the post-show press conference, Cena interrupted Triple H and apologized to the media. R-Truth checked on his "childhood hero," who delivered an Attitude Adjustment through the table on the poor, clueless WWE veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More