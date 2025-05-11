Backstage details on John Cena's unscripted moment - Reports

There was an unexpected moment involving John Cena last Friday on WWE SmackDown. The latest backstage report reveals some details of the unscripted part of Cena's segment in Dayton, Ohio.
At the go-home edition of SmackDown before Backlash, Cena addressed the crowd inside Nutter Center. But before he could start his promo, he was hit by an empty bottle during Mark Nash's introduction. The Cenation Leader played it off so well that some fans thought it was part of the plan.
According to PWInsider, it wasn't part of the segment, and a fan really threw an object directly at Cena. Security quickly got hold of the fan and escorted him out of the arena. They just got to the fan in time because it appeared in the video below that he was close to throwing another bottle at The Last Real Champion.
John Cena kept his calm like the true veteran that he was and improvised on the fly.
John Cena retains Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash
Despite the homecourt advantage, Randy Orton could not beat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Orton did everything he could to take out Cena, with R-Truth stopping him from hitting a punt that would have taken out the 17-time World Champion.
The distraction by R-Truth led to Cena hitting a low blow on Orton before smashing his head with the Undisputed WWE Championship, like he did to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.
During the post-show press conference, Cena interrupted Triple H and apologized to the media. R-Truth checked on his "childhood hero," who delivered an Attitude Adjustment through the table on the poor, clueless WWE veteran.