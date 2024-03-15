Backstage details on LWO member’s performance in big spots - reports

Recent backstage details emerge on an LWO member's performance during matches.

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro have been impressive in the ring since making their SmackDown debut. Although they haven't been able to capture the tag titles yet, the duo still puts on an impressive performance every time.

Recently, they have been able to win the fans over, too, due to some of the spots that Joaquin Wilde has been performing. One involves him getting catapulted off the ropes onto his opponents at ringside. He even performed it during his recent match against OTM on NXT.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Wilde was originally supposed to get much more distance during the dive so that OTM could recover and catch him in time. It is also noted that Wilde has been praised backstage for his willingness to take part in such huge spots.

Primo Colon recently praised LWO member Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has shown much improvement and growth in the past year. This also earned her a title shot against Rhea Ripley. Although she came up short, Vega was the talk of the town after her match.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Primo Colon was all praise for Zelina Vega.

"She's representing the flag pretty good, so I'm proud of her. I give kudos to her. I applaud her and I wish her the best (…) She's making Puerto Ricans proud. She has all my support as far as what she's doing, and I hope she keeps it up." [9:49 – 10:11]

The LWO has been feuding with the Legado Del Fantasma after Santos Escobar betrayed the former faction several weeks ago.

