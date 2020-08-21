Backstage details on the possible winner of the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 

Drew McIntyre will be putting his WWE Championship on the line against 13-time World Champion Randy Orton at SummerSlam this weekend.

There had been reports suggesting that WWE is looking to put the WWE Championship back on Randy Orton. WWE allegedly wants the third match between Edge and Randy Orton to be for the World Championship. However, as per the latest report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a chance that Drew McIntyre will retain his WWE Championship.

Dave Meltzer has stated that there are many backstage who feel Drew McIntyre needs to remain the WWE Champion as the company needs to build new stars instead of going back to old ones.

The line-up has Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE title in a significantly huge match as far as the future direction goes. Orton winning, leading to a title defense against Edge at WrestleMania was an idea on the board. But others have been behind McIntyre with the idea the company needs a different star rather than someone who has been around a long time in the top spot, and McIntyre has been protected strongly. But this is one result that will tell a lot about the currently planned future direction.

The report further stated that Drew McIntyre has already run through most of the heels on RAW, even though Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley were protected to an extent by WWE.

Drew McIntyre to remain WWE Champion?

Dave Meltzer also noted that Randy Orton and Edge do not need a title to be involved in their feud. The two Superstars are legends and their names are enough to draw fans to WWE programming.

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, can use the WWE Championship to remain a pivotal figure in WWE and also help other heels get the spotlight by feuding with them.