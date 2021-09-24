Backstage details on if Roman Reigns will continue to appear on both RAW and SmackDown - Reports

Roman Reigns made a triumphant return to Monday Night RAW this week. The Tribal Chief won two matches on RAW. He beat The New Day while teaming with The Usos first and then defeated Big E and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. However, plans for Reigns to appear on RAW each week are not certain as of now.

Roman Reigns was brought to the red brand in an attempt to boost ratings. It was said that if WWE saw a major jump in ratings then big stars like him would feature on both RAW and SmackDown regularly, despite the brand split.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that having Roman Reigns be a part of both shows is not a long-term strategy. However, in case of a rating dip, WWE will likely resort to any option.

''Regarding talk that the top stars may appear on both brands like Reigns to try and boost ratings after this week. “Not a long-term strategy. Not even a short-term one.” Of course all can change on a moment’s notice but as of this week this wasn’t something they were planning on regularly doing,'' stated Meltzer.

Should Roman Reigns appear on RAW every week?

Although RAW did better numbers than last week, the difference was not significant enough for WWE to consider the idea of nixing the brand split.

While having bigger names like Roman Reigns appear on both shows could help boost interest, it is likely that WWE will not be taking that route too often.

After all, this could also lead to overexposure and might be detrimental in the long run.

Also Read

The best option following the WWE Draft would be for both rosters to have an equal number of top stars, so there won't be any need for performers to appear on rival brands frequently.

Becky Lynch had a secret message for Liv Morgan before she took time off. Find out what it was here!

Edited by Kartik Arry