Backstage details on Sasha Banks' injury and absence, WrestleMania status – Reports

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will be out of action for 6-8 weeks due to a leg injury suffered at a live event recently. We now have additional backstage details on the same.

Sasha Banks suffered an injury during a match against Charlotte Flair at a WWE Live Event in Fayetteville, NC. The referee threw up the "X" sign, and she had to be carried to the back after the match. WWE yesterday announced that Banks will be out of action for 6-8 weeks and as a result of the same, will miss this Royal Rumble on January 29, 2022:

"Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury at a WWE Live Event in Fayetteville, NC, Sunday night. Although nothing is broken, an MRI has revealed a bruised calcaneus bone, and she will be out of action for 6-8 weeks."

According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE was well aware that Banks would be out of action for some time before yesterday's official announcement. The WWE creative team was also informed as early as January 3 about Sasha Banks' unavailability for Royal Rumble so that they can plan accordingly. As per the current timetable, she's expected to be back in action in time for WrestleMania 38 in April.

Sasha Banks was a fan-favorite to win the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match

Sasha Banks had made her intentions clear to enter the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Before her untimely injury, she was one of the fan-favorites to win this year. WWE already has a small women's roster, and one of their biggest stars missing is a big blow for the company.

Following the announcement of her hiatus, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to send a warning to the women's roster and claimed that the 30 other women entering the Royal Rumble this year got lucky:

It is to be seen what changes WWE will have to make following Sasha Banks' untimely injury. She main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 37 last year alongside Bianca Belair, and WWE would want to have her back as soon as possible for this year's WrestleMania.

