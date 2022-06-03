Backstage details on Stephanie McMahon reportedly being badmouthed backstage on 'her way out' of WWE

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she's taking a leave of absence from WWE. Her announcement was followed by reports stating that WWE is looking to replace her as the Chief Brand Officer. Some 'high-level' people allegedly talked bad about her at the time of her exit.

Reports stated that WWE wasn't as confident in her abilities as the CBO and that Stephanie's leave of absence didn't come out of the blue. Though it was initially believed that she had to take care of some family matters, it was later disclosed that WWE is looking to permanently remove her from her current role.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former women's champion is still part of the company as a board member. Despite the 'surprising' situation, the expectation is that she'll be given a new role if replaced as the CBO. He said that a source indicated that some people badmouthed her on her way out:

"What was notable is last week when we mentioned some people talking bad about her on the way out, but that one person noted nobody would do so publicly because it would be career suicide. However, the people who did try and get this talk about, while remaining anonymous, are key high-level people who are the last people I’d expect to do so."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

Details on Stephanie McMahon's possible future

It's now being said that if and when Stephanie McMahon eventually returns to WWE, it'll be in a new role. Stephanie hasn't only played a major role behind-the-scenes in WWE but is also one of the most interesting on-screen characters:

"The situation with Stephanie McMahon being gone has been surprising. As noted, she is not expected back any time soon and they are hiring people for her Chief Brand Officer position and the roles she formerly had with the company. She is still on the Board of Directors. As noted last week, the belief is that if/when she comes back, it would be in a different role."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon 50 big ones coming your way (without the receipts I hope!) :)))) Happy Birthday @TheRock ! Congratulations on half a century of greatness! 50 big ones coming your way (without the receipts I hope!) :)))) Happy Birthday @TheRock! Congratulations on half a century of greatness! https://t.co/N6OzV3njEv

She's a former General Manager and a former women's champion. She could return on a talent contract like her brother Shane McMahon did.

