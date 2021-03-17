Backstage details on The Fiend Bray Wyatt's WWE return plans - Report

The Fiend Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE since the TLC PPV where he was 'burnt' by Randy Orton following their Firefly Inferno match. It was speculated that The Fiend would return at the Royal Rumble, however, that did not happen. It is now being stated that the former Universal Champion will make his much-awaited comeback at Fastlane.

Even though The Fiend has been absent from WWE RAW for the last few months, the feud between Randy Orton and him has carried on thanks to Alexa Bliss. The Fiend's associate has continued to torment The Viper, playing mind games with him every week.

It was announced this week that Alexa Bliss will be taking on Randy Orton in an intergender match at Fastlane this Sunday. As per Cagesideseats, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is set to return at the show:

"The heavy speculation going around is that Bray Wyatt will finally make his return at Fastlane this coming Sunday night."

How will The Fiend Bray Wyatt play a role in Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton?

Intergender matches in WWE are very rare. And it can be assumed that the match between Bliss and Orton is not going to be a mat-based, highly technical bout. It is going to be a gimmick match and will most likely just serve as an occasion for The Fiend to finally return and take his revenge on Randy Orton.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt will most probably interfere in the match to help Alexa Bliss. This would set up a match between The Viper Randy Orton and The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

One of the big matches that has been in the works for #WrestleMania 37 is @RandyOrton vs @WWEBrayWyatt. https://t.co/v1sWMNqCM7 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 12, 2021

As per Dave Melter of WON, WWE has been planning to have a gimmick match between Orton and Wyatt since Royal Rumble. Fans have speculated that another Firefly Funhouse match might be on the horizon, but given the fact that there will be a live audience at WrestleMania, WWE may not opt for a cinematic match.