Backstage details on what the WWE higher-ups really think of Sheamus (Report)

Sheamus is one of the hardest working Superstars in WWE today. Unfortunately for the Celtic Warrior, he has not been able to become a main event Superstar since his last reign as the World Champion back in 2015. As per reports, the higher-ups in WWE are very impressed with his work as of late.

The former WWE Champion had been in a program with his real-life friend Drew McIntyre over the past few weeks, and the two delivered a slobber-knocker match on RAW this week. The match received high praise and might result in The Celtic Warrior finally getting a major push soon.

As per Fightful (vis CSS), WWE management was impressed with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' match on RAW, and they have been especially happy with the Irishman lately.

Fightful also indicates that higher ups in WWE were very impressed with the match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on this week’s (Mar. 1) episode of Raw. Sheamus’ recent in-ring work received especially high praise.

Many believed that WWE was setting up Sheamus to become Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania opponent, but it looks like their match on RAW was the final chapter in their rivalry for the time being.

What could be next for Sheamus?

The speculation is that Drew McIntyre will re-enter the WWE Championship picture and start a program with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 37.

This would leave Sheamus without a program. It is likely that once Keith Lee returns to WWE, their feud continues, or The Celtic Warrior may even get involved in the US Championship picture.

With the top management being impressed with the Irish star's work, there is a high chance that they start building him up as a credible monster heel again for a major push after WrestleMania 37.

Would you like to see Sheamus get a big push in WWE? Tell us in the comment section.