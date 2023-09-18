Backstage details on WWE's offer to Jade Cargill, compared to other top female stars - Reports

Some intriguing details have come out about Jade Cargill's rumored WWE deal.

Cargill is likely done with All Elite Wrestling and is on her way to WWE, as per recent reports. The WWE Universe is beyond excited about her potential debut in the Vince McMahon-led company soon.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed some potential information about Jade Cargill's contract. As per Meltzer, she is unlikely to get as much money as someone like Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. But Cargill's pay is still relatively high, considering she is a newcomer.

"It’s not like it’s Charlotte Flair money or anything like that, or Becky Lynch money. But for a newcomer to the company, it’s much higher than they usually go, so she got a good deal. She’ll get a focal push because the money to take to get her, you have to give her a chance to get over because they’re not paying what they would pay a normal person to start there." [H/T WOR]

Jade Cargill's rumored move to WWE left many fans surprised

Not long ago, Cargill had a chat with Women's Wrestling Talk. She had nothing but praise for AEW President Tony Khan and said there was no place else she would rather be than All Elite Wrestling.

"I am always [in contact with Tony Khan]. He’s a phenomenal boss. I can hit him up now. He’ll probably hit me up in three minutes, and this is a man who has four companies like a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s busy, he literally comes to every show. He is so passionate, he loves our company. There’s no other place I would wanna be."

The former TBS Champion added that Khan knew her purpose in pro wrestling:

"He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being, and he knows my journey. He understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve, and I don’t think you can beat that. You can’t beat this in a very interesting sport." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Going by the 31-year-old's past comments, her imminent AEW departure came as a surprise to many. Now that Jade Cargill is seemingly WWE-bound, fans are excited to see her take on WWE's best female stars. Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is one bout fans have been hyping up on social media over the past few days.

