WWE reportedly has some interesting plans for the main event scene after WrestleMania 39 that could involve the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General has impressed the WWE Universe with his spectacular run as the Intercontinental Champion over the last several months. Triple H has also done a great job in pushing him to be a top star and giving him the platform and opportunity to shine.

A fatal five-way match has been announced for next week's SmackDown to determine the Intercontinental Champion's WrestleMania 39 opponent.

According to a report from Xero News, there are internal discussions for Gunther to drop the Intercontinental Champion. However, there are people who don't want him to lose at WrestleMania 39.

"WWE are discussing on ways for Gunther to potentially lose the Intercontinental Championship and move into the main event scene, but there are some internally who feel that he shouldn't lose at WrestleMania," reported Xero News.

Gunther is excited to cross paths again with Cody Rhodes

Earlier this year, the Intercontinental Champion entered the men's Royal Rumble match at the number one spot. He went on to have an impressive Iron Man performance, lasting over 71 minutes.

The Ring General was in the final two with Cody Rhodes, and both stars had an intense battle in the ring before Rhodes managed to push him over the top rope and win the match.

During a recent interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Gunther spoke about Cody Rhodes. He praised the Royal Rumble winner and said he's excited to face him again in a proper match.

"I do understand why he's [Cody Rhodes] the man right now. He carries himself in a great way. He's an absolute professional, I think his backstory is phenomenal. I wish him all the best in whatever he does now, but in the end, I think we're gonna cross paths again and I'm excited for that," said the Intercontinental Champion.

The main event of WrestleMania 39 is set, as Cody Rhodes will challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his titles.

Rhodes and Reigns recently had an intense promo battle on SmackDown, and fans are absolutely hyped to see the two clash at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Whoever walks out as the victory, could Gunther be next in line for a world title shot?

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a big WrestleMania debut here

Poll : Do you think Gunther could be a world champion in WWE soon? Yes No 0 votes