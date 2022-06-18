"Isn't a good idea" - Reported backstage fear about Vince McMahon's appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight

Vince McMahon will reportedly make an appearance "in character" tonight. This decision has raised concerns amongst many backstage who believe it won't be a good idea.

McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE earlier today. He made the decision after reports of alleged misconduct and subsequent investigations were made public. An official statement from WWE also revealed that Stephanie McMahon had been named interim Chairwoman and CEO.

As per the latest reports by Fightful Select, some backstage fear that Vince plans to turn this narrative into him against the world, as he did during the steroid trial in the 90s. Some even agreed that this is the "biggest threat to McMahon's power since the steroid trial."

The reports also claim that the feeling backstage regarding the segment is that it "isn't a good idea". The same could be communicated to higher-ups and possibly Vince McMahon himself.

McMahon has been accused of being involved in a $3 million settlement with a former employee who worked as a paralegal. Reports in the Wall Street Journal state that the sum was used to cover up the alleged affair. Additional information claims that many were suspicious of the situation when the employee in question received a huge promotion during budget cuts in April last year.

McMahon's appearance on SmackDown appeared to be a last-minute decision. As per Fightful, talent have labeled it a 'ploy to get cheap ratings' amidst a serious issue.

McMahon is reportedly still in control of the creative duties, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. Thus, many believe that Stephanie McMahon will still have to listen to her father despite being the interim Chairwoman and CEO of WWE.

No additional information has been revealed about the current plans for the upcoming show, especially regarding Mr. McMahon's potential announcement. However, he is rumored to stay in character, which has created apprehension amongst fans and talent ahead of the episode.

